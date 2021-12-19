Four Karachi cops booked for killing citizen

KARACHI: Four personnel of Karachi police’s Anti-Street Crime Squad were booked after it was revealed that they killed an innocent citizen in a shady encounter in Mehran Town located in the Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi on Sunday.

A huge number of locals including the victim’s family members gathered outside the Korangi Industrial police station on Sunday to protest the killing.

The police shut down the doors of the station to prevent the protesters from coming inside. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the police, claiming that the security personnel were involved in illegal practices. They also accused that the in-charge of the Anti-Street Crime Squad was a dummy.

Rescue sources said the victim’s body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where its autopsy was carried out.

According to Medico-Legal Officer (MLO), the victim was shot only once in the stomach from behind. He said that the body also had a facial wound which was probably caused as the victim fell on ground after getting shot.

The forensic department officials have also confirmed that the victim did not possess any criminal record.