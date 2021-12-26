Gas crisis began in Pakistan in 2009, intensified every year: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Retweeting a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s tweet of December 2018, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the gas crisis in Pakistan started in 2009 and intensified every year.

“This year the global gas crisis is severe and companies are not able to fulfill the agreements,” he said in response to the criticism of the opposition over the gas crisis in the country.

He said the agenda was promoted in such a way blaming that due to late procurement by the government there had been a shortage of gas this year.

Khawaja Asif in his tweet of 2018, few months after the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf had come into power, had said: “Even when the gas crisis was severe from 2009 to 2016, the gas supply to industry in Sindh, especially in Karachi, was better. Where are the people, who made the nation dream about the change, are taking the country?”

پاکستان میں گیس کا بحران 2009 سے شروع ہوا اور ہر سال اسکی شدت میں اضافہ ہوتا گیا-موجودہ سال دنیا بھر میں گیس کا بحران شدید ہے کمپنیاں معاہدے پورے نہیں کر پا رہیں ایجنڈا ایسے ہی پروموٹ ہوتا ہے کہ روز سیگمنٹ کئے جائیں کہ حکومت کی دیر سے خریداری کے باعث اسی سال گیس کی قلت ہو گئ ہے https://t.co/v0u2G37iUy — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 26, 2021

On December 24, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Managing Director Imran Maniyar had claimed that the company had devised a new plan to address the continuing gas shortage in Karachi to be implemented from December 27.

In a video message, he had assured that the new plan would improve the gas pressure in Karachi from December 27 but added, it could resolve only 50 per cent of the gas issue in the port city.

“We cannot provide gas to everyone during winters, therefore, industries will not get gas supply for one and a half days from Monday,” Maniyar had said in the statement.