Gas crisis will continue till summer due to govt’s mismanagement: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed that the ongoing gas crisis would continue till next summer in the country due to the government’s mismanagement.

In a tweet, the senator said the government bought gas at record-high prices and because of their agreements with defaulter companies, delivery was delayed multiple times that swelled the circular debt by Rs50 billion. The circular debt was already Rs2.419 trillion, she maintained.

Rehman said the circular debt of the gas sector only had climbed to Rs1,200 billion because of the government’s wrong policies.

حکومت کی غلط پالسیوں کی وجہ سے صرف گیس شعبے کا سرکلر ڈیٹ 12 سوارب ہو گیا ہے۔دوسری طرف سنگاپور کی کمپنی کے بعد اٹلی کی کمپنی نے بھی ایل این جی فراہمی سے انکار کر دیا ہے-گیس کی عدم سپلائی کی وجہ سے چولہے اور صنعتیں بند پڑی ہیں لیکن ملک پر مسلط حکومت ذمہ داری لینے کو تیار نہیں۔2/2 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 24, 2021

On the other hand, she relayed, the Italian company had also refused to deliver LNG after a Singaporean company.

Due to the non-supply of gas, stoves and industries were closed, but the government was not ready to take the responsibility, she said.

On December 21, Rehman had said that despite buying the most expensive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Pakistan’s history, the government failed to ensure the supply of gas to citizens.

Rehman had said that there were reports that Gunvor, an LNG trading company of Singapore, would not be able to deliver LNG cargo to Pakistan on January 10.

“Even in November, the (same) company did not deliver cargo. The government should explain how the re-agreement was made with the defaulter company. Already, their incompetence has led to a severe gas crisis in the country,” she had said.