Gas shortage issue to be taken up with Centre, Punjab minister assures Textile industry

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht has assured the Textile Mills Association that the problem of gas shortage would be taken up with the federal government and the issue would be brought to a logical conclusion soon.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the association at his camp office, Punjab Revenue Authority on Wednesday.

The minister told the delegation members, “Industrial development and revival of exports is the top priority of the government.”

With the increase in demand for gas in winter season, domestic consumers were being given priority in view of complaints of shortage of supply, he added.

“However, we have the right to protest against the discrimination being meted out against Punjab in supply of gas to industries. Matters on supply of gas at uniform rate with improvement in supply from the federation will be discussed on the respective platforms,” he assured the delegation.

Later, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht presided over the 70th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The committee approved the construction of 5-kilometre long single free corridor from Center Point Gulberg to Defense More, Walton Road to improve the traffic flow in Lahore city with the estimated cost of Rs2.80 billion in the ongoing annual development plan.

The Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.

The project will jointly carry out by the Punjab government and Lahore Development Authority.

More than 18 recommendations from various departments were presented while majority of them were approved by the committee.

The meeting approved the BS-5 recruitments in the Katcha areas by the home department for counter terrorism in the area whereas the recruitments in Child Protection Bureau were also given a go-ahead.

On the demand of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the committee approved the removal of the ban from hiring in the department and allowed recruitment of Grade-1 to Grade-15 employees in the authorities and working agencies associated with the department.

Further, the irrigation department demand of releasing of Rs55.989 million funds withheld in the financial year of 2018-19 under the flood programme was also approved.

The committee has approved the inclusion of three new schemes of the communication and works department alongside sports department scheme of setting up of sports complex in Rahim Yar Khan in the annual development programme.

The Finance Department was given in principle approval of Technical Allowance for Engineers.

The provincial minister directed the Planning and Development Department to review the scope of loan disbursement to Sialkot Ternary Zone instead of grant-in aid. Further, it was also instructed providing technical allowance to the degree holders working in various departments as per the recommendations of the sub-committee.