Gearing up for tech revolution best option for Pakistan’s prosperity: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi, on Thursday, said the adoption of the latest technology and gearing up for the fourth industrial revolution was the best pathway for Pakistan to achieve the goals of prosperity.

Addressing at the 7th International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) at the Institute of Science and Technology, he said that being the fifth largest human resource in the world, it was important for Pakistan to increase its technological footprint.

Read more: President Alvi says One Window Ehsaas Centre first of its kind in Pakistan

The event organised by the National Centre for GIS (Geographic Information Science) and Space Applications was joined by foreign and local scientists to discuss several topics, including aeronautics, space sciences, materials science and engineering, avionics, remote sensing and geoinformatics.

President Alvi said that the study of space, galaxies, and various other astronomical phenomena was a centuries-old endeavour, that had been intertwined with the development of human societies.

Resistance to new technologies hampered the journey of development and stressed the need for scientific research in cutting-edge space sciences to match the challenges of the contemporary world, he added.

He mentioned the utility of space sciences in everyday life, adding that improving the technical and professional capacity in climate change could help manage the adverse impact for Pakistan being one of the most vulnerable countries.

“Also, the areas including food security, agriculture, crop patterns, and environment could also benefit from research in space science and geoinformatics,” he said.

Read more: Science ministry prepares draft of national hemp policy

Dr Arif Alvi said that the past century had been host to many technological advancements resulting in a gradual progression towards the betterment of society.

He emphasised strengthening scientific and theoretical foundations to create professionals with the capability of applying the knowledge for research, analysis, and design.