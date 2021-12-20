Govt going to increase electricity price by Rs4.33 per unit: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President and member of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Sherry Rehman on Monday said the government was going to increase electricity price by Rs4.33 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment.

“This will rob the people of more than Rs40 billion. A burden of billions of rupees is passed on to consumers every month in terms of fuel adjustment,” Sherry Rehman tweeted rejecting the increase in electricity prices.

مہنگائی سرکار فیول ایڈجسٹمنٹ کی مد میں بجلی کی قیمت میں چار 4.33 روپےفی یونٹ اضافہ کرنے جا رہی ہے۔اس سے عوام پر 40 ارب روپے سے زائد کا ڈاکا ڈالا جائے گا۔ ہر ماہ فیول ایڈجسٹمنٹ کی مد میں صارفین پر اربوں روپے کا بوجھ منتقل کیا جاتا ہے۔ بجلی کی قیمتوں کے اضافے کو مسترد کرتے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/HxI0tEpREY — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 20, 2021

On November 9, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had labelled the Rs2.52 per unit increase in electricity tariff another “heartless and cruel” move of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president reminded the people that he had warned that the PTI was doing a “blatant fraud” by introducing the “so-called tax-free budget”. He had claimed that his words were being “proven right over and over again” due to the “repeated price hikes in all essential commodities and public utilities”.

He had said that he had also warned that the economy would not function and the people of Pakistan would not be able to survive if the government remained in power.