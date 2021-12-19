Hangu Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Hangu Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Hungu District

Hangu District is a district in the Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The district takes its name from the town of Hangu, which is its administrative center. The name Hangu may also sometimes be applied to the Miranzai Valley which is partly within the district, bordering the Samana Range.

Hangu City Mayor Election Result 2021

Hangu Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Thall Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

