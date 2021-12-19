Haripur Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Haripur Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Haripur District

Haripur District is a district in the Hazara Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The town of Haripur was founded in 1822 by Hari Singh Nalwa, the Commander-in-Chief of Ranjit Singh’s army. Before becoming a district in 1991, Haripur had the status of a tehsil in the Abbottabad District.

Haripur City Mayor Election Result 2021

Haripur Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Khanpur Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Ghazi Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

