Humanising cities: The width of doors of train compartments are too narrow for people in wheelchairs to get in comfortably

On his way home from work while walking towards the Ichhra Metro Station, visually impaired Hakeemullah slipped on the steps of the walkway injuring his forehead and an arm.

“Even though I use a cane while walking, yet I tripped as the steps are not proper”, said Hakeemullah who teaches the Holy Quran at a nearby school.

It is difficult to move around with visual impairment, but when the infrastructure is unpredictable, it gets even more difficult to do so, he added.

The importance of the rights of disabled persons has increased during the last decade or so due to the growing social awareness and advocacy campaigns, however the facilities generally provided by the governments of developing countries are insufficient.

Disabled persons, now better known as differently-abled people, often hail from the poor and the most vulnerable communities in today’s city life. While problems exist in the way of achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for persons with disabilities, the authorities are making no substantial efforts towards the inclusion and empowerment of citizens living with disabilities.

Pakistan is no exception, as the relief packages concerning people with disabilities are announced but hardly ever reach the deserving class. There are laws for differently-abled persons, and according to the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2018, “permission for all new infrastructure to be built for public use shall be subject to their building plans adherence to rules given in the ‘Accessibility Code of Pakistan 2006, Government of Pakistan.”

The act also states that completion certificates and permission for occupation will not be issued if the infrastructure design is not in adherence to the accessibility code.

Moreover, under the act the government made it mandatory for all builders to provide necessary facilities for disabled persons in all buildings constructed before the promulgation of the law. Ironically, the authorities have failed to construct inclusive spaces to assist special citizens.

The current state

The current situation gives the impression that the government is indifferent to the rights of the disabled community of Pakistan. An example of the current situation is the issue of accessible ramps. For many with a physical disability, a ramp is their only means of getting in and out of the premises, going up and down levels and navigating around a city. Without accessible ramps, those in wheelchairs, with visual impairment and other handicaps, will struggle or find it impossible to get up or down the steps.

The railway station of Lahore has railings along the middle of the ramps — which are not particularly useful as these are used more as a support while walking — but at the same time, may make it difficult for persons in wheelchairs or for those using crutches.

Furthermore, the width of the door of most train compartments is too narrow for persons in wheelchairs to get in comfortably and the toilets for disabled people are also not available in trains as well as in other public places.

Likewise, the multibillion-rupee Orange Line train project which is widely known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, has failed to provide inclusivity for differently abled people. The stations have escalators but lifts to take the wheelchair-bound or handicapped people from the ground level to the platform are missing. In addition to this, most of the other public places including the metro bus stations, parks, supermarkets, pedestrian bridges and underground crossings all have no facilities to cater to the needs of differently-abled citizens.

The elevators should also be equipped with braille for the visually impaired or partially sighted people, whereas ramps should be equipped with railings for support. For the deaf or visually impaired, another barrier faced daily is the task of crossing roads. While parking space concerns have been a major issue lately, these have been addressed to some extent.

Multiple challenges

But though the physical access barriers are important in relation to the street and public transport infrastructure, they are merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the multitude of challenges disabled people face in getting around.

Amna Rashid, director of Centre for Human Rights and Justice, who is actively advocating the idea of inclusive society, said that we want differently-abled people to go out and relate to others without facing any prejudice, and instil the sense of awareness in the masses about normalizing seeing people with disabilities as individuals with equal rights, independence and value in the community.

“The aim is to enable independent living for people with disabilities, so they can move about on their own and get things done as much as possible with minimal reliance on others”, she said.

Inaccessible spaces mean more than a physical barrier; they are also a safety threat. With this in mind, any effort to build safer public spaces and cities must also acknowledge the complexity and nuances of these dimensions.

Improving accessibility

A transport system which is well designed for people with disabilities will also be suitable for all users. For instance, it could be easier for everyone to benefit from clear road signs and bus station announcements. Moreover, implementing audio guidance at metro stations could tell persons with visual impairments what is ahead. For an ambitious pursuit of development and SDGs, the government can no longer remain oblivious to the needs of the disabled, and should take prompt actions to make the entire system disability-inclusive.

Clearly, there’s still a long way to go if we wish to build a safe environment that can fully accommodate differently-abled members of society. In a nutshell, as we continue to build and improve our environment, the accessibility of our environment should be one of our main priorities. With our growing population, it is important to create an inclusive environment.

New buildings should, therefore, be fitted with ramp access, and public buildings with multiple floors should have elevators that have braille. Disabled-friendly toilets should be accessible in public spaces too, while public transport should continue to make improvements to break down the barriers for the disabled.

The writer is a freelance contributor