ICCBS to host workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences”
KARACHI: The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi – will host a one-day workshop on “Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences” on December 20.
The workshop will be organised by the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences, working under the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), in collaboration with Sindh Innovation Research and Education Network (SIREN).
ICCBS spokesman said the workshop will be held in the building of L E J National Science Information Center at 9am.
He said Prof Ashiq Anjum from the University of Leicester, UK will be the keynote speaker on the occasion while ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary will also address the gathering. The spokesperson said various other experts from national and international institutions will also speak on the topic in the workshop.
Notably, the “Artificial Intelligence in Health Sciences” workshop is the first of its kind in Pakistan which is aimed at opening new avenues of research combining artificial intelligence with health sciences.
