ICMPD team briefs DG FIA about training programme
ISLAMABAD: A delegation of International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) visited FIA Headquarters, here on Friday.
The delegation including regional office head Sedef Dearing, Raana Rahim, Sajid Khan and Fawad Haider called on Director General FIA Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and briefed him about its future programs of capacity building and trainings of FIA officers/officials related to smuggling of migrants and detection of forged travel documents.
Read more: FIA retrieves ETPB land worth billions
They also briefed the DG on providing progressive cooperation and promised full support to FIA in future programs and appreciated the efforts of FIA in controlling smuggling of migrants and human trafficking.
Read More
The search for spiritual remediation
ISLAMABAD: The nine-yard graves’ shrine of Syed Shah Hussain, also known as...
Dialogue, policymaking key for academic success, says QAU VC
ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Shah serves as vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University...
Unreal real estate business in twin cities
ISLAMABAD: All those who are on the lookout for investment opportunities in...
Lahore’s killer air
LAHORE: Clean air is considered to be a basic requirement for human...