ICMPD team briefs DG FIA about training programme

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) visited FIA Headquarters, here on Friday.

The delegation including regional office head Sedef Dearing, Raana Rahim, Sajid Khan and Fawad Haider called on Director General FIA Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and briefed him about its future programs of capacity building and trainings of FIA officers/officials related to smuggling of migrants and detection of forged travel documents.

They also briefed the DG on providing progressive cooperation and promised full support to FIA in future programs and appreciated the efforts of FIA in controlling smuggling of migrants and human trafficking.