In Pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with full vigour

In Pictures: Christmas in Pakistan
The Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today (Saturday) with traditional festivities.
Churches and houses have been decorated with colourful lights and Christmas trees are also set up. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.
Here are some of the highlights of festivities from across the country,
