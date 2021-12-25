In Pictures: Christmas in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 05:00 pm
In Pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with full vigour

Arch Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw take part in the Christmas pray at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore Dec.25.2021 Image: BOL News

The Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today (Saturday) with traditional festivities.

Churches and houses have been decorated with colourful lights and Christmas trees are also set up. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Here are some of the highlights of festivities from across the country,

In Pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with full vigour

Pakistani Christians take part in a Christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore. Dec.25.2021—Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

 

Foreigners pose for a photograph after attending Christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore. Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

 

Pakistani Christians take part in a Christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore. Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

 

Members of the Christian community pose for a photograph after attending the Christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore. Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

 

Pakistani Christian take part in the Christmas prayer at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore. Image: Mohsin Raza/Bol News

 

In Pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with full vigour

December 24 – Christian community performing their religious rituals to mark Christmas celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church Karachi. Photo: APP

 

A boy decorates a Christmas tree at a neighborhood on Christmas Eve in Islamabad on Dec. 24, 2021—Photo: Xinhua

 

Christian community performing their religious rituals to mark Christmas celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church. APP Photo

 

Christian community performing their religious rituals to mark Christmas celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church. APP Photo

Christian community performing their religious rituals to mark Christmas celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church. APP Photo

 

Christian community arrives to performing their religious rituals to mark Christmas celebration at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church. APP Photo

 

Christian devotees attend a prayer service at Sacred Heart Cathedral to celebrate Christmas in Lahore on December 25, 2021. Photo: AFP

 

In this picture taken on December 24, 2021, Christian devotees pray at Saint Andrew Church to celebrate Christmas in Karachi. Photo: AFP

 

In this picture taken on December 24, 2021, Christian devotees pray at Saint Andrew Church to celebrate Christmas in Karachi. Photo: AFP

Read More

2 mins ago
Christmas lights illuminate Islamabad as Christians celebrate religious event

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the country and world, the Christian community...
2 hours ago
PML-N slams 'Naya Pakistan', says some elements don't want 'powerful PM' in country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) on Saturday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 'Naya...
2 hours ago
Those who wait for deals to return home will always be pygmies of politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday...
2 hours ago
Islamabad DC confirms federal capital's first Omicron case

After Karachi, the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has...
3 hours ago
PTI announces new organisational structure after hiccup in KP LB polls

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran...
3 hours ago
Sindh Governor urges Karachites to protect Green Line buses from 'paan and gutka'

After many hurdles and delays, the much-awaited Karachi's Green Line Rapid Bus...