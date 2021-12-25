In Pictures: Pakistani Christians celebrate Christmas with full vigour

In Pictures: Christmas in Pakistan

Arch Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw take part in the Christmas pray at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore Dec.25.2021 Image: BOL News

The Christian community of Pakistan is celebrating Christmas today (Saturday) with traditional festivities.

Churches and houses have been decorated with colourful lights and Christmas trees are also set up. Special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Here are some of the highlights of festivities from across the country,