India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims. Image: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have refused Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special flights to facilitate Hindu pilgrims.

The national flag carrier had sought permission from the Indian government to operate a special flight from Pakistan to New Delhi for Hindu pilgrims, BOL News reported on Friday.

A PIA spokesman said flight PK6271 was scheduled for Peshawar from New Delhi today.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the Indian government had refused to grant special flight permission to PIA for New Delhi.

The spokesman said that Indian Hindu pilgrims were to fly to Pakistan for their holy shrine Tri Mandir in Karak on a special flight.

A PIA spokesman added that the flight had been cancelled after the Indian government declined Pakistan’s plea.

On December 4, PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar to promote religious tourism.

Under the MoU, PIA will operate monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar for Hindu pilgrims visiting Teri Temple in Karak, Bol News reported.

Dr Kumar also shared the news on his Twitter handle and deemed the agreement ‘a great achievement’.

Good news. Pakistan Hindu Council & @Official_PIA join hands to promote faith tourism in #Pakistan. Monthly flights from Karachi & Dubai to Peshawar for visiting Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple. Indeed a great achievement!@amarshadmalik pic.twitter.com/TCYgAZITKW — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) December 3, 2021

Earlier, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims. The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims was in line with Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines.

The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims visited Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh.

Read more: Pakistan High Commission in Delhi issues visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims

Shandani Darbar is an over 300 years old temple and a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Hindu pilgrims would also visit their historic temple, Sadhu Bela, in Sukkur.

Last month, Sikh pilgrims from India, including former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu and across the world, also came to Pakistan to attend the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, which started on November 17 and continued till 26 of the month.