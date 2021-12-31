India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims
ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities have refused Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special flights to facilitate Hindu pilgrims.
The national flag carrier had sought permission from the Indian government to operate a special flight from Pakistan to New Delhi for Hindu pilgrims, BOL News reported on Friday.
A PIA spokesman said flight PK6271 was scheduled for Peshawar from New Delhi today.
A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the Indian government had refused to grant special flight permission to PIA for New Delhi.
The spokesman said that Indian Hindu pilgrims were to fly to Pakistan for their holy shrine Tri Mandir in Karak on a special flight.
A PIA spokesman added that the flight had been cancelled after the Indian government declined Pakistan’s plea.
On December 4, PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar to promote religious tourism.
Under the MoU, PIA will operate monthly flights from Karachi and Dubai to Peshawar for Hindu pilgrims visiting Teri Temple in Karak, Bol News reported.
Dr Kumar also shared the news on his Twitter handle and deemed the agreement ‘a great achievement’.
Good news. Pakistan Hindu Council & @Official_PIA join hands to promote faith tourism in #Pakistan. Monthly flights from Karachi & Dubai to Peshawar for visiting Samadhi of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj / Teri Temple. Indeed a great achievement!@amarshadmalik pic.twitter.com/TCYgAZITKW
— Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) December 3, 2021
Earlier, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 136 visas to Hindu pilgrims. The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims was in line with Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines.
The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims visited Pakistan to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh.
Read more: Pakistan High Commission in Delhi issues visas to 136 Hindu pilgrims
Shandani Darbar is an over 300 years old temple and a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. The Hindu pilgrims would also visit their historic temple, Sadhu Bela, in Sukkur.
Last month, Sikh pilgrims from India, including former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu and across the world, also came to Pakistan to attend the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, which started on November 17 and continued till 26 of the month.
Read More
Fed govt's procurement of vaccines helped achieve vaccination target: PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: While announcing the completion of the government’s target of fully vaccinated...
Pandemic hit export of Pakistani workforce to Gulf countries: ministry
ISLAMABAD: Export of Pakistani workforce to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) has...
IHC dismisses plea seeking ban on fireworks in Islamabad on New Year’s Eve
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a plea seeking...
Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors for general public tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors for the general public on...
SBCA hands over list of officers involved in illegal construction of Nasla Tower
KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) handed over the list of...