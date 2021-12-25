Islamabad DC confirms federal capital’s first Omicron case

After Karachi, the first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in the federal capital, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office confirmed on Saturday.

First case of #OmicronVariant detected in Islamabad. The patient has travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now. Everyone plz get vaccinated and follow SOPs — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) December 25, 2021

“First case of Omicron variant detected in Islamabad. The patient has travel history from Karachi. We are tracing all his contacts now,” said the DC’s Office.

The DC urged the citizens to get vaccinated and follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier this week, some 12 suspected cases of the Omicron variant surfaced in Kalat district of Balochistan. All of the suspected patients have been kept in isolation.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed that a sample from Karachi was of the Omicron variant.

The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in South Africa on November 24 following which the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a ‘variant of concern’.