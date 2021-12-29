Joint opposition strategises to stop mini-budget, other bills in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has pledged to block the mini-budget and legislation aimed at comprising sovereignty of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the parliament.

In a meeting at the Parliament’s opposition chamber on Wednesday, the members of the joint opposition deliberated on the strategy to prevent the passage of mini-budget and other International Monetary Fund (IMF) “dictated” bills from the House.

The meeting was attended by lawmakers of different opposition parties including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in National Assembly (NA) Khawaja Asif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Naveed Qamar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and others.

After mutual consultation and consensus, the leaders finalised the strategy to block the mini-budget and bills related to SBP and economic measures being presented on the pressure of IMF. They decided to ensure full attendance of all opposition parliamentarians on the day of the tabling of bills.

The opposition members termed the mini-budget another ‘big U-turn’ by Prime Minister Imran Khan and claimed it would lead the country’s economy towards devastation besides hurting its interest and security.

They asserted that PM Imran has sold the economic sovereignty of the country and plans to wipe off the population of Pakistan already crushed by inflation, unemployment, and the tsunami of the incumbent government’s incompetence and corruption.

The opposition members said the people are on the verge of death due to starvation and longing for a piece of bread owing to inflation and unemployment.

They claimed that PM Imran’s government has buried the country under unprecedented loans while the growth rate has plummeted to a disastrous level, trade and budget deficits are at historic highs, the dollar has crossed Rs 181 and foreign exchange reserves are depleting fast.

Read more: FPCCI warns of high inflation on planned mini-budget

The opposition members said the electricity and gas tariffs are shooting through the roof and the prices of essential commodities have spiked beyond the purchasing power of a common man.

Under these circumstances, they added that the mini-budget bomb would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the country’s economy and people.

The opposition lawmakers said the mini-budget is analogous to ‘economic terrorism on the nation’ which needs to be stopped at all costs.

They vowed to use all powers and resources to prevent the passage of proposed bills.

The opposition leaders expressed hope that the ‘righteous allies’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would also oppose the proposed bills and vote in the national interest of Pakistan.