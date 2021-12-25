Junaid Safdar’s emotional birthday note for Nawaz Sharif melt hearts

The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif’s wrapped up last week, but everyone is still talking about this as people just can’t get enough of the glimpses from the wedding celebrations surfacing from time to time on social media.

Junaid Safdar took to instagram to wish birthday to his Grand Father Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He shared a picture of himself with Nawaz Sharif. Junaid captioned the post “A very happy birthday to my world, my loving grandfather. He is to me, my mother, my father, my leader. Forever kissing the ground upon which you walk, always your little “mottu”. Love, Jaid.”

Maryam Nawaz also took to twitter and wished a happy birthday to her father.

She tweeted “Happy Birthday to the builder of a prosperous Pakistan, the hope of millions of Pakistanis and the torch bearer of civilian supremacy in the country. May Allah’s help & mercy always be with you. تو جیے ہزاروں سال ⁦

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore. Sharif, the PML-N supremo, served thrice as the prime minister of Pakistan.