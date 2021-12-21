K-P local govt elections results end of an ‘expensive experiment’: Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said results of the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had ended an expensive experiment.

In a tweet, Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The ruling party’s defeat is an expression of people’s anger over the back-breaking inflation, crushing price hike and the meltdown of governance. It is the beginning of the end of an experiment that has cost the nation dearly,” he said.

The people of KP have rejected the PTI. The ruling party's defeat is an expression of people's anger over the back-breaking inflation, crushing price hike & the meltdown of governance. It is the beginning of the end of an experiment that has cost the nation dearly. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 21, 2021

Another veteran PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said after by-elections in Punjab and cantonment boards elections, the PTI was defeated in KP as well.

He said the Tsunami which rose on the basis of lies, revenge and conspiracy had drown in quagmire of ill-intention, incompetency, corruption and favouritism.

ووٹ چوری سینہ زوری مارا ماری

پکڑ دھکڑ جھوٹ فریب منافقت

انتقام احتساب نعرے دعوے

دھرے کے دھرے پنجاب کے ضمنی انتخابات اورکنٹونمنٹ بورڈز الیکشن کے بعد اب KPK میں بھی پی ٹی آٸ کی ٹُھکاٸ — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) December 21, 2021

On December 20, PTI had accepted its defeat in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing media in Peshawar, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz had said the PTI lost the LG elections because it had a contest against itself. Many of the PTI workers were angry with the party leadership, he had said adding that inflation was one of the biggest problems, which was an international issue.