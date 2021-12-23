Karachi, other parts of country likely to receive winter rain over weekend

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the first rainfall of the winter season in Karachi, Quetta and many other cities of the country over the weekend.

According to a notification issued by the PMD, after a long dry period, a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening, gripping most parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Whereas, rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday evening to Tuesday.

Rainfall will be beneficial for the wheat crop. It will subside smoggy conditions in urban areas and water stress in Barani areas.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Saturday or Sunday.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday night to Tuesday. Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman may also see snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Havelian districts.

The PMD has advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.