Karachi Weather Update: Winter breaks 13-year record

Karachi Weather Update: Amid heavy downpour in Karachi the weather broke a 13-year record with the coldest winter morning.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data, the maximum temperature recorded today was 19 degrees centigrade while the maximum temperature recorded in 2008 was 19.6 degrees centigrade, marking today 27th December 2021 as the coldest day in Karachi.

The PMD has forecast the temperature to drop below 10 degrees centigrade at night time.