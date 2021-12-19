Karak Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Karal Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Karak District

Karak District is a district in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It is situated to the south of Kohat District and on the north side of Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts on the main Indus Highway between Peshawar and Karachi, It is 123 km from the provincial capital Peshawar.

Karak City Mayor Election Result 2021

Karak Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Takht Nasrati Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Banda Daud Shah Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

