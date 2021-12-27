KE shuts down 340 feeders in Karachi as ‘precautionary measure’ after rain

K-Electric (KE) on Monday deliberately switched off 340 feeders out of 1900 as a precautionary measure in some areas of Karachi after rain with a high risk of electrocution but claimed that the utility would supply power to most parts of the city as per routine.

“Light to moderate rain is being reported in different parts of the city. The utility continues to supply power to most parts of the city during rain as per routine,” said KE in its statement on Twitter.

“Out of 1900 feeders, around 340 have been temporarily shut down as safety precaution,” it said and added that KE’s field teams were on alert and continued to monitor the situation.

KE also advised the customers to practice caution and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times and particularly in the rain.

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted rainfall in Karachi, Quetta and other cities of the country.

According to a notification issued by the PMD, after a long dry period, a strong westerly weather system was likely to enter western/upper parts of the country on Saturday evening, gripping most parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.