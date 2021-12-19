Khyber Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Khyber Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Khyber District

Khyber District is a district in the Peshawar Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Until 2018, it was an agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, with the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it became a district. It ranges from the Tirah valley down to Peshawar.

Khyber District Landi Kotal City Mayor Election Result 2021

Bara Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Jamrud Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021