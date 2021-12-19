Khyber Paktunkhwa (KPK) Local Body Election Result 2021 – Live Updates

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 05:29 pm
Khyber Paktunkhwa (KPK) Local Body Election Result 2021 – Live Updates

The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Districts List

There are seventeen districts in the 1st phase of the local body election in KPK. The complete list of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts are given below with total number of voters:

  1. District Peshawar : Total Voters: 19.18 Lac
  2. District Nowshera : Total Voters: 8.18 Lac
  3. District Mardan : Total Voters: 14.35 Lac
  4. District Swabi : Total Voters: 10.60 Lac
  5. District Charsadda : Total Voters: 10.6 Lac
  6. District Buner : Total Voters: 5.18 Lac
  7. District Haripur : Total Voters:
  8. District Dera Ismail Khan : Total Voters:
  9. District Tank : Total Voters: 2.17 Lac
  10. District Kohat : Total Voters: 6.26 Lac
  11. District Khyber : Total Voters: 5.99 Lac
  12. District Mohmand : Total Voters: 3.28 Lac
  13. District Bajour : Total Voters: 6.23 Lac
  14. District Bannu : Total Voters: 6.73 Lac
  15. District Lakki Marwat : Total Voters: 4.96 Lac
  16. District Hangu : Total Voters: 3.14 Lac
  17. District Karak : Total Voters: 4.74 Lac

 

