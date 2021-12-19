Lakki Marwat Local Body Election Results 2021 -City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Lakki Marwat Local Body Election Results 2021: The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Lakki Marwat City Mayor Election Result 2021

Lakki Marwat Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Ghazni Khel Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Sarai Naurang Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Betani Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Lakki Marwat District

Lakki Marwat is a district in the Bannu Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It was created as an administrative district on July 1, 1992, prior to which it was a tehsil of Bannu District.