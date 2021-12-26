Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on, 26th December 2021

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 9:14 am PST on December 26, 2021.

The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 26, 2021.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021

DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) December 26, 2021 Rs. 179.44

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.