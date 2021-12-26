Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on, 26th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs178.45 and Rs179.44 at 9:14 am PST on December 26, 2021.
The USD increases against the PKR when compared with the buying and selling of Rs177.45 and Rs178.15 on December 26, 2021.
The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.
US Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021
|DATE
|EXCHANGE RATE (PKR)
|December 26, 2021
|Rs. 179.44
Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.
(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)
