LG polls violence: ECP asks KP election commissioner to submit detailed report on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Election Commissioner to present a comprehensive report including details of all FIRs registered on the polling day (Dec 19) before the commission on December 22.

The ECP has called debriefing meeting on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government elections on Wednesday (Dec 22).

Read more: PTI accepts defeat in first phase of K-P local govt elections

Moreover, the KP provincial election commissioner has also been asked to submit a report regarding non-conducting of elections in Bakakhel Tehsil, District Bannu and Landi Kotal Tehsil, District Khyber.

The commission will review the report so that a strict action could be taken against the persons involved in it.

Read more: Federal Minister Shibli Faraz escapes unhurt in Dara Adamkhel gun attack

Moreover, the provincial election commissioner has also been ordered to present details of polling stations in which re-polling were conducted and he has also been asked to give fresh suggestions for holding local government elections in the second phase in the province so that the commission could take decisions in this connection.