LG polls: Imran asks KP CM to ensure unity, discipline in party ranks for better performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to take all necessary measures to ensure unity and discipline in the party provincial ranks for better performance in the forthcoming phase of local government elections in the province.

The prime minister also discussed the organization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the chief minister, who called on him on Wednesday.

The KP chief minister apprised the prime minister of the progress on different ongoing development projects in the province.

The prime minister directed for timely completion of all the uplift projects in the province, so that people could get immediate relief and facilities.

Earlier, an investigating report finding out the causes of the PTI defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections and the party’s performance in the province has been submitted with the Prime Minister Secretariat. The report has made some important revelations.

As the report, the relatives of the provincial governor, ministers, MNAs and MPAs were issued the party tickets without following merit whereas PTI MPA Dr Hasham Inaam Ullah was ignored while issuing tickets in Lakki Marwat district.

The report further revealed that Dr Hasham Inaam Ullah had supported four candidates of Saifullah brothers and all of them won the elections.

Terming ‘wrong selection of candidates’ as a major cause for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s defeat in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa LG polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan also admitted that the party made mistakes in the elections.

The premier, in a tweet, said the party paid the price for its mistakes.

Imran Khan further said that from now onwards he would himself supervise the election strategy for the second phase of the LG polls. “InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger,” he asserted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accepted its defeat in the first phase of local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing media in Peshawar after the election, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said the PTI lost the LG elections because it had a contest against itself. Many of the PTI workers were angry with the party leadership, he said adding that inflation was one of the biggest problems, which was an international issue.

However, he claimed, the elections were peaceful in comparison with the previous polls.

“We are looking into where the party underperformed and weaknesses at the organizational level. It was the first phase only and now we have to prepare for the next phase,” he said.