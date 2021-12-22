LHC judge seeks larger bench to look into appointment of two AAGs

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Jamil Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition challenging the errant appointment of two additional advocate generals (AAGs) to the LHC chief justice, seeking formation of a larger bench for hearing of the case.

In a short order issued on Wednesday, Justice Shahid Jamil wrote that certain legal questions raised in the petition require consideration.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Advocate Afzal Azeem Pahat, who is affiliated with the party’s lawyers’ wing named Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), had filed a petition. He argued that two AAGs including Umair Khan Niazi and Anis Hashmi are active party members and hence, they are not eligible to hold any office.

The petitioner maintained both AAGs were members of ILF at the time of their appointment on Dec 7, 2018, adding that they were also part of the PTI’s central executive committee (CEC).

He contended that the post of AAG falls in the definition of service of Pakistan and by principle, a government employee cannot hold the office of any political party. Pahat stated that the appointments were a violation of the constitution.

He requested the court to sack both AAGs from their posts and withdraw salaries and allowances received by them.