LHC reserves verdict on petitions against Ravi Riverfront project

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the petitions of farmers challenging the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

The LHC’s bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions against the RRUDP filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka and others on behalf of the farmers. The applicants had challenged coercion in the land acquisition process for the project by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Punjab Advocate General (AG) Ahmad Awais appeared before the court and argued that the project is of public purpose. He also asked the court to abstain from interfering in the policy-making domain of the executive.

Amicus curiae Advocate Amna Qadir opposed AG’s and argued it wasn’t a public purpose project. She maintained that the government was unable to justify the project under the public trust doctrine.

Amna Qadir claimed that Punjab would be bereft of its fertile plains and said people whose lands have been forcibly acquired under Ravi Urban Development Authority Act 2020 were not compensated properly.

The court remarked that the government should eliminate pollution from the city before starting RRUDP.

“Lahore has now become the most polluted city. The courts have to interfere in such cases and sometimes, have to exceed their jurisdiction to resolve the issue”, said Justice Shahid Karim and added that the same was being done in the case of smog.

The petitioners’ counsel Zaka claimed that there were numerous irregularities and illegalities in the project.

He said the land acquisition process for the project has been initiated under section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 along with the award of contract without seeking approval of environmental impact assessment.

After the conclusion of arguments from both parties, the court reserved its verdict.