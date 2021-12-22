LHC reserves verdict on transfer of visually-impaired female teacher

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the petition of a visually-impaired female school teacher, Amna Arshad, seeking her transfer for over a year under wedlock policy.

Justice Tariq Saleem conducted the hearing today while the petitioner’s husband Abdullah Haseeb, also visually-impaired, appeared before the court.

Amna pleaded to the court that she was a teacher in Mandi Bahauddin’s School of Special Education and her husband works at the finance department in Lahore.

The applicant’s counsel said that there had been no progress yet on his client’s transfer applications for over a year now.

In response, the Punjab government’s law officer informed the court that an e-transfer portal had been developed to apply for transfers, maintaining that the petitioner did not seek transfer through it.

The court asked the government official if it was mentioned in the transfer policy that a teacher had to apply online for his or her transfer. It went on questioning where it was stated that employees could apply for a transfer only once a year.

After the completion of arguments, the bench reserved the judgment on the petition.