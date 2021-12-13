LHC seeks replies on hiring of transgender persons in public sector
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments on the issue of jobs for transgender persons in the public sector.
A transgender named Aashi Alia Nawaz filed a petition in the high court in which she highlighted that her community members cannot apply in the recent job openings at the federal and provincial levels.
The petitioner pointed out that various federal and provincial departments have announced new job openings. She added that transgender persons are not allowed to apply, citing the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) according to which the community members must be granted equal rights.
The petitioner maintained that a case pertaining to the recruitment of transgender persons in the public sector is under adjudication. Therefore, she pleaded with the court that they must be considered eligible to apply for government jobs until the case concludes.
After hearing the initial arguments, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan issued notices to federal and provincial governments and sought replies until December 21.
