LHC seeks reply from govt on granting air tickets to families of legislators

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal government on a petition against issuing free air tickets to families of members of parliament.

A citizen, Farid Ali, filed the petition, saying 25 annual free return airline tickets are awarded to family members of every senator and member of the National Assembly and amounts for these tickets are paid from the national exchequer. The petitioner raised objection that a huge amount of money is being spent annually on the families of the MPs which is a burden on the national kitty.

The petitioner contended that under the Constitution, public funds are entrusted to the government and cannot be doled out to the families of the members of Parliament.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shahid Karim issued notice to the federal government and sought a reply.