LHC summons secretary special education in case related to blind teacher’s transfer

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought personal appearance of the secretary special education Punjab to explain the delay in the transfer of a blind school teacher under the wedlock policy.

The petitioner, Amna Arshad, pleaded that she was a teacher at Mandi Bahauddin’s School of Special Education and her husband was employed in the Finance Department, Lahore. According to her lawyer, applications had been submitted to the special education department for the transfer of the wife to Lahore for more than a year but no hearing was being held.

During the hearing, Abdullah Haseeb, the blind husband of the teacher, appeared before the court.

The Punjab government’s law officer informed the court that an online portal had been created to apply for transfer but the petitioner teacher did not do so.

The court asked the law officer to state where it was written in the transfer policy that one had to apply online for his or her transfer. The court further questioned that where it was stated that employees could apply for transfer only once a year.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh showed annoyance over the dissatisfactory answer of the law officer and summoned secretary special education for December 22 hearing.