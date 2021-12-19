Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Mardan District

Mardan District is a district in the Mardan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The district is named after Mardan city, which is also the headquarters of the district.

Mardan City Mayor Election Result 2021 Mardan Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021 Garhi Kapoora Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021 Rustam Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021 Katlang Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021 Takht Bhai Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

