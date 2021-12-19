Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Web Desk BOL News

19th Dec, 2021. 06:58 pm
Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021

Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Mardan District

Mardan District is a district in the Mardan Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The district is named after Mardan city, which is also the headquarters of the district.

 

Mardan City Mayor Election Result 2021

Mardan Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Garhi Kapoora Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Rustam Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Katlang Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Takht Bhai Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Mardan Local Body Election Results 2021, Mardan City Mayor Election Result – District Tehsil Chairman Election Results – KPK LG Election Results – KPK LB Poll Election Results 2021

Read More

37 mins ago
Green Line bus service gets ready to hit the road

KARACHI: The Green Line bus rapid transit project is part of a...
12 mins ago
Sindh govt gives historic Manora a facelift

KARACHI: With a promise to change the way in which the people...
11 mins ago
Memories of Quetta's M.A. Jinnah Road 

QUETTA: Once the restaurants and shops at either side of Mohammad Ali...
2 mins ago
Karachi struggles to breathe

KARACHI: In recent years Karachi has consistently featured amongst the ‘Unhealthy’, ‘Unhealthy...
1 min ago
Reopening Lahore's forgotten Roshnai Gate 

LAHORE: The historic Roshnai Gate, also known as the Gate of Lights,...
4 mins ago
Margallas face danger from quarry works 

ISLAMABAD: Last year the Supreme Court (SC) had banned stone crushing at...