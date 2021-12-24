Medicinal hemp Pakistan’s chance to enter multi-million dollar industry: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the medicinal hemp project would give Pakistan a chance to enter the multi-million dollar industry.

In a tweet, he said the medicinal hemp project he had started when he was heading the ministry of science was a reality now.

“This masterpiece of modern agriculture will give Pakistan a chance to enter the multi-million dollar industry,” he wrote and congratulated scientists and experts of the Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Arid Agriculture University.

میڈیکل Hemp کا پراجیکٹ جو وزارت سائنس میں میں نے لانچ کیا تھا اب ایک حقیقت بن چکا ہے، جدید زراعت کا یہ شاہکار پاکستان کو ملٹی ملین ڈالر انڈسٹری میں قدم جمانے کا موقع دے گا، PCSIR اور Arid یونیورسٹی کی سائنسدان اور ماہرین کو بہت مبارک ، #Hemp pic.twitter.com/JnnaTSKExR — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 24, 2021

On December 14, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz had announced that the national hemp policy had been drafted and sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

“A hemp regulatory authority will be formed to facilitate investors, and one-window operation will be started under the regulatory authority,” Shibli Faraz had said in a statement.

He had said numerous applications were received for the cultivation of hemp. In the first phase, 100 companies would get licenses to cultivate the crop, he had said.

The federal minister had also apprised that the policy was formulated in consultation with all the stakeholders.

“After consultation with the ministries of education, commerce, agriculture and anti-narcotics, it was decided that a boundary wall will be erected around the area where hemp will be cultivated, and surveillance cameras will also be installed,” he had said.