Online visas to 191 countries issued: Ministry of Interior report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has released its annual report, which includes the performances of the interior ministry, NADRA, Islamabad administration, police and FIA.

The report said that online visas were issued to 191 countries and Foreign National Security Cell was established in a year.

It further said that the ministry had issued online Exit Permit, CPEC and medical visas and set up National Crisis Information Management Cell.

The ministry issued online Tabligee visas and weapon licence rules and established National Action Plan Secretariat.

300 parks were upgraded in the jurisdiction of the CDA and the construction of 93 district courts and additional blocks in the Capital Hospital was started.

10 avenues at a cost of Rs12 billion and IJP Road at a cost of Rs6.7 billion were broadened.

ایڈمن پوسٹ

وزارت داخلہ نے ایک سال کی کارکردگی رپورٹ جاری کردی رپورٹ میں وزارت داخلہ، نادرا، اسلام آباد انتظامیہ پولیس ایف آئی اے کی کارکردگی ظاہر کی گئی ہے۔ رپورٹ میں سی ڈی اے ، اور پاسپورٹ آفس کی کارکردگی بھی ظاہر کی گئی ہے۔

1/8 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) December 15, 2021

NADRA launched the issuance of heirship certificates. In former FATA, women staff centres and women centres in Balochistan and other projects were executed.

Online applicants from 96 countries were issued passports within 24 hours.

64 people were appointed in Pakistan embassies in foreign countries, time limit of passport was extended to ten years and fee was halved.

The establishment of 13 new passport centers and other projects in Sindh were approved.

As per the report, the process of new 1143 appointments was initiated whereas digital exports was upgraded.

The process for 500 new appointments in Cyber Crime Wing and comprehensive hard management system were commenced.

The report said that the appointments of 2000 new recruits in police and 150 motorcycle eagle squad initiated.

It added that the issuance of digital driving licences was commenced and gender protection unit was set up.

40 payments of billions of rupees to police martyrs were made and traffic e-challan was introduced.