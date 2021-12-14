Minor boy dies after consuming toxic sweetmeat in Karachi

Police said the two years old child has been identified as Emmiral Moon. Image: File

KARACHI: A minor died, while the health condition of three girls and a woman of the same family deteriorated after consuming toxic sweetmeat meant for stray dogs in the Korangi area of Karachi, Bol News reported on Tuesday.

Police said that they have launched an investigation in the death of the two-year-old child.

Read more: Woman, man killed in Karachi on turning down marriage proposal

Senior Superintendent Police Korangi Shah Jahan Khan said a District Municipal Corporation employee had made the toxic sweetmeat for stray dogs, during culling campaign, and he had kept the sweetmeat in side pocket of his bike.

“The children took the sweetmeat from side pocket of his bike to home and ate it,” said the SSP Korangi adding that soon the negligent DMC employee would be arrested.

Expressing grief over the incident, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said the Sindh government had no planning for culling stray dogs. He demanded arrest of the delinquent officers and staff members. He also condoled with family of the child who perished.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has directed the relevant authorities for transparent investigation into the incident.

Read more: 3 killed, 6 missing in gas explosion in Italy

“Whoever will be found responsible for the tragedy will be brought to book,” he said.

Later, hospital sources said the three girls and woman who were admitted to hospital were sent back home after medical treatment.