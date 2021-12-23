Minor girl dies in exchange of fire between security guard, robbers

KARACHI: A minor girl died during an exchange of fire between a security guard and unidentified robbers near Manzil Pump in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi, Bol news reported on Thursday.

Police said an alleged injured robber was arrested.

According to details, six armed robbers arrived at the mini-mart on motorcycles. They entered the mart after snatching weapons from the security guard and robed the place in a few minutes.

When they were about to flee, the security guard opened fire on them which left one of them injured. The wounded suspect was caught by residents of the area. Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl, identified as Harmain, was also shot and injured during the exchange of fire. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman expressed grief over the death. He said police could stop innocent citizens at check posts but why they could not stop criminal elements.

He requested the Sindh Rangers director general to take measures for the protection of citizens.

On December 6, two robbers were killed in a joint operation of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan and New Karachi Industrial Area Police.

A press release issued by the police had said that the accused resorted to indiscriminate fire on the police party as soon as they saw the law enforcers. In return, police had retaliated the fire, killing two dacoits on the spot while arrested the one, who got seriously injured. However, a passerby was also injured in the exchange of fire.