Mohmand Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Mohmand Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Mohmand District

Mohmand District is a district in the Peshawar Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Until 2018, it was an agency of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, with the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it became a district. It was created as an agency in 1951.

Mohmand District Ghalanai City Mayor Election Result 2021

Khwaizai Baizi Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Upper Mohmand Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021