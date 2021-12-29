NADRA centers now can accept payment thru credit, debit cards
ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has awarded the mandate for the deployment of Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals to HBL for the acceptance of credit and debit cards at NADRA Centers across the country.
These POS terminals are being deployed at all NADRA Centers on the directives and recommendation of the government of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan said a news release issued here on Wednesday.
The agreement in this regard was signed between Tariq Malik, Chairman – NADRA, and Muhammad Aurangzeb, President, and CEO – HBL. Senior officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.
Read more: NADRA launches registration campaign for transgender people
Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Malik, Chairman – NADRA said that installing POS Terminals at NRCs would allow payment through debit and credit cards. NADRA Centers across the country have a massive public footfall every day and digitalizing payment systems would allow the citizens to have multiple payment options, offering them an easy and secure mode of payment while pivoting towards a Digital Pakistan, he said.
He said that the adoption of POS Terminals at the NRCs offers accounting efficiency and accuracy. He said that the NRCs will now be accepting more currencies as the applicants are often Overseas Pakistanis with foreign bank accounts and payment cards.
Read more: Threat alert issued for NADRA, FBR, FIA
Through this partnership, HBL will be deploying its POS terminals at all NADRA Centers nationwide. This initiative is pivotal towards improving Pakistan’s digital infrastructure, enabling HBL to play its part in supporting NADRA to digitalize its identification systems at large. It will allow applicants at NADRA to have multiple payment options by offering the ease and convenience of service.
On the occasion, President and CEO HBL Muhammad Aurangzeb, said, “We are delighted to be awarded this mandate. HBL and NADRA have a longstanding relationship, spanning over many years. HBL as the Government of Pakistan’s primary bank has implemented many strategic programs in partnership with NADRA to bring convenience and ease for the public.
This partnership furthers HBL’s strategic priority of promoting digitalization across the country.”
Read More
LG polls: Imran asks KP CM to ensure unity, discipline in party ranks for better performance
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood...
Domestic exploration: PM orders fast-track issuance of licenses to cope with gas shortage
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to...
240 buses being purchased to address transport woes, claims Karachi Administrator Murtaza
KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Sindh government's Spokesman and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on...
Pakistan may lose nuclear capability if it surrenders financial sovereignty, warns opposition
ISLAMABAD: While slamming the government on its plans to present a mini-budget,...
Joint opposition strategises to stop mini-budget, other bills in Parliament
ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has pledged to block the mini-budget and legislation...