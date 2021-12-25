Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary today

The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of ‘father of the nation’ with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country. Image: BBC

The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of ‘father of the nation’ Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Saturday), with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings across the country.

A vibrant change of guards ceremony was also held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi earlier today.

#Live: Change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of father of nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi https://t.co/NymK36Ozqc — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 25, 2021

Youth should adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work: PM

In his special message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised upon the youth to adopt Quaid’s attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance and dedication.

“We as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realise Quaid’s vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah realised the importance of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent where all citizens could enjoy the freedom of faith, occupation and equal opportunities.

Armed forces pay tribute to ‘Father of the Nation’

The armed forces of Pakistan also paid tribute to the father of the nation, saying “Quaid’s vision of a peaceful and progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation.”

Armed Forces pay tribute to Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary. Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation. pic.twitter.com/L8B351YjVo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2021

Wishing a very happy #QuaidDay to the nation. May we live by the principles espoused by #QuaideAzam in our individual and collective lives.

🇵🇰 #PakistanPaindabaad. pic.twitter.com/gjBOSFbBCV — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2021

“May all of us rise to follow his legacy,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wished on Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday.

Today on his birthday, we pay homage to our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our Leader of great vision, humanity and tolerance. May all of us rise to follow his legacy. #QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/ChaEFv35rT — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2021

Several events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid-i-Azam.

Public and private TV and radio channels will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of the struggle for independence and leadership role of Jinnah.