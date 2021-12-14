Nationalist face of Bilawal Zardari exposed to nation, says Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the nationalist face of Bilawal Zardari, who is dreaming of becoming the next Prime Minister, is exposed to the nation on Monday.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House. President PSP Anis Qaimkhani and other central leaders were also present on this occasion.

Kamal said that they had liberated Muhajirs from the clutches of Altaf Hussain and they would also rescue Sindhis from the tyranny of the PPP, which is allegedly the serial killer of Sindhis – Nazim Jokhio, Aziz Memon, Fehmida Sial, Umme Rubab’s father, grandfather, her uncles and thousands of Sindhis were not killed by any Muhajir but by the PPP MNAs and MPAs.

He lamented that the children who die on daily basis in Thar and Larkana are Sindhis, adding that in the province of Sindh, the fanaticism, ethnicity and monarchy of the PPP rulers are exposing its true face. The PSP chairman said that intoxicated with power, the PPP has gone so mad that it has resorted to threatening and declaring others terrorists but it is the PPP which is democratic terrorist. “We will fight you, we will fight your police,” he declared.

“We are the sons of Sindh and its custodians. I am a Muhajir and I am proud of it but every particle of Sindh’s soil is ours, every mother, sister, daughter, brother of Sindh is ours,” he further said.

Kamal maintained that the PSP would never discriminate human beings on the basis of color, race, language and religion, adding “We were raised in the Muhajir areas and Sindhis are the Ansaar of today and we will tell this fact to our children, but unfortunately Sindh’s intellectuals, writers, and political leaders have never utter even a condemnation word against the PPP and its atrocities. This attitude cannot deter us from uniting brothers to each other.”

He said that they rejected the Local Government Act of 2013 and the Act of 2021, calling for the fixing of the 2001 Law by extending more powers to local bodies governments, demanding that the second amendment be adopted that the money received from the NFC should be devolved to the district through the PFC and the NFC award should not be launched until the province pays the money to the districts through the PFC. The third amendment is that Pakistan would not have elections to the National and Provincial Assemblies until local government council is formed.

Kamal said that those who ridicule people of Karachi and call them minority have actually no respect for the millions of Punjabis, Balochs, Kashmiris, Pakhtuns, Gilgitis and Seraikis living in Karachi. If the census is conducted correctly, the illusion of a PPP majority will disappear in no time.

The chairman added that the PSP would not allow the PPP’s conspiracies to succeed. He asked the people of Sindh not to be panic.