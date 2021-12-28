Nawaz asks PML-N leaders to be conscious while making statements on his return

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif has urged party leaders to exercise caution while making remarks about his return.

A virtual meeting, under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif, was held to discuss his return and alleged deal, sources privy to the development told BOL News.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif took the leaders into confidence about the recent meetings and contacts.

Read more: Junaid Safdar’s emotional birthday note for Nawaz Sharif melt hearts

The PML-N leader said that he wanted to return home soon as the country was constantly suffering from crisis.

Nawaz Sharif also said that it was unfortunate that contacts and meetings were dubbed as deals.

The current status of cases against the Sharif family and the motion of no-confidence against the National Assembly speaker, chairman Senate and the prime minister were also discussed in detail, the sources added.

They revealed that the former premier has also asked party leaders to orchestrate the no-confidence motion with complete homework.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif must face accountability instead of leaking doctored videos: Fawad

Elder brother also directed Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to consult other opposition parties and make a comprehensive strategy to block approval of the mini-budget.

The meeting was attended by Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and senior leadership including Shahid Khaqan, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafique, Pervez Rashid, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others.