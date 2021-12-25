Nawaz’s deportation from UK being presented as political decision to return: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif knew he would be deported from the United Kingdom (UK) soon after the rejection of his visa extension plea, and therefore, he was using it as his political decision to return home.

“Unnecessary announcement: Nawaz Sharif’s visa extension in the UK has been rejected. He is currently on appeal, but he knows his visa will be rejected, and he will be deported. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif’s deportation is being presented as a political decision to return. Cowards are never brave,” Gill tweeted.

غیر ضروری اعلان:برطانیہ میں نواز شریف کے ویزہ کی توسیع رجیکٹ ہو چکی ہے-اس وقت اپیل میں ہیں لیکن انہیں پتہ ہے ویزہ رجیکٹ کر کے بے دخل کیا جائے گا۔اس لئے نواز شریف کے بے دخل ہونے کو ان کا واپس آنے کا سیاسی فیصلہ بنا کر پیش کیا جا رہا ہے- بزدل کبھی بہادر نہیں ہوتے

اعلان ابھی جاری ہے — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 25, 2021

He said that “previously, some people were used to create narratives like ‘revolutionary Nawaz Sharif’ and that ‘Nawaz Sharif has worn the shroud’ and now, they were used to create narratives of ‘suspension of the revolution’ and a ‘deal’ with the same establishment.”

“There is a strong possibility of his removal from the UK and for this, the ground is being prepared,” he said.

پہلے کچھ لوگوں کو استعمال کیا انقلابی نواز شریف اور نواز شریف نے کفن باندھ لیا ہےکا بیانیہ بنانے کے لیے

اب استعمال کر رہے انقلاب کی معطلی اور اسی اسٹیبلشمنٹ سے "ڈیل" کا بیانیہ بنانے کے لیے

برطانیہ سے دھکا پڑنے کا قوی امکان ہے اس کی گروانڈ بنائی جا رہی ہے

بذریعہ رینٹ اے۔۔۔۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 25, 2021

In August this year, the UK government had denied an application for an extension in visa “on medical grounds” by the PML-N supremo Sharif. Later, he had filed an appeal against the decision of the UK Home Department.