Nawaz’s deportation from UK being presented as political decision to return: Gill

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 01:33 pm

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif knew he would be deported from the United Kingdom (UK) soon after the rejection of his visa extension plea, and therefore, he was using it as his political decision to return home.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill responds to PML-N’s diatribe

“Unnecessary announcement: Nawaz Sharif’s visa extension in the UK has been rejected. He is currently on appeal, but he knows his visa will be rejected, and he will be deported. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif’s deportation is being presented as a political decision to return. Cowards are never brave,” Gill tweeted.

He said that “previously, some people were used to create narratives like ‘revolutionary Nawaz Sharif’ and that ‘Nawaz Sharif has worn the shroud’ and now, they were used to create  narratives of ‘suspension of the revolution’ and a ‘deal’ with the same establishment.”

“There is a strong possibility of his removal from the UK and for this, the ground is being prepared,” he said.

Read more: Getting rid of debts taken by Nawaz, Zardari will be real success: Fawad Chaudhry

In August this year, the UK government had denied an application for an extension in visa “on medical grounds” by the PML-N supremo Sharif. Later, he had filed an appeal against the decision of the UK Home Department.

