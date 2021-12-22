NCHR holds consultation with civil society, media

KARACHI: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), in collaboration with European Union, funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (HeP), launched its country-wide consultative process for the commission’s four-year strategic plan.

Read more: Religious scholars, civil society activists vow to defeat violent extremism

In this regard, two consultative sessions were held with civil society representatives and media where participants shared a broad range of opinions to devise a pragmatic strategic plan for NCHR.

The Commission plans to hold similar consultative sessions in other provincial capitals to gather information and recommendations from all parts of the country.

Presided over by NCHR Chairperson Rabiya Javeri Agha and led by a senior expert from HeP Dr Osama Siddique, the consultations engaged participants on their views about the state of human rights in Pakistan and their level of awareness of NCHR’s role and mandate.

The participants also held extensive discussions on NCHR functions and ways of effective collaboration between the Commission and human rights stakeholders, especially the general public.

In her welcome remarks, Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that opinions and recommendations coming out from these consultations would be taken into account while preparing the NCHR’s Strategic Plan and determining the next steps for the Commission.

Chairperson said that Commission is a broad mandated entity. “One of the main functions of the Commission is to inform the government of the problems faced by the people and civil society in the form of reports. The second major role is to provide relief to the victims and survivors through its Civil Court and Suo Moto powers,” she said.

A robust connection between Commission, civil society and media would empower NCHR to effectively perform these two vital functions, she added.

“Media plays a crucial role in the protection and promotion of human rights. It informs, educates and sensitize the general public and policymakers, civil society and those implementing the laws and policies. Besides that, it connects people with the government and other stakeholders,” she added.

Dr Osama Siddique said that developing the commission’s strategic plan through consultations with civil society and the government across Pakistan ensures that diverse perspectives are considered as NCHR charts its plan for the coming years.

He said that human rights was a complex cross-cutting area, and there needed to be greater synergies and cooperation between all those who stand as custodians of human rights.

In her remarks, Executive Director HeP Seema Jaffer talked about the initiatives been taken by the HeP Project and said that protection of human rights is the basis of all democratic and progressive societies. Internationally, human rights indicators determine the image of a country.

Participants suggested Commission take measures for better connection at the grassroots level and ensure access of the general public to the Commission.

They recommended Commission engage with political parties and raise a strong voice for human rights issues that have long been ignored.

Read more: Pakistan rejects HRW report on proposed Media Development Authority

Member NCHR and eminent activist Anis Haroon highlighted the need to learn from past practices. Famous classical dancer Sheema Kermani talked about the role of art in spreading awareness on human rights.

The participants ensured Commission of their complete cooperation and assistance at every level.