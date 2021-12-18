Need for vaccination more urgent with arrival of Omicron: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the need for coronavirus vaccination had become more urgent with the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country.

“With [the] arrival of omicron variant the need for vaccination [is] even more urgent. So far 8 crore 75 lakh Pakistani’s [sic] have taken at least one dose and 6 crore people are fully vaccinated,” Umar tweeted today.

On December 13, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Pakistan had confirmed the country’s first Omicron case.

“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” NIH Pakistan had said in a tweet.