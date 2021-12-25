New organisational structure of PTI announced after defeat in KP LB polls

PTI announces new organisational structure after hiccup in KP LB polls

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed the new organisational structure of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) a day after dissolving the old structure.

The development arose after the incumbent government’s defeat in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local body elections.

According to the announcement made by the federal minister on Twitter, Planning Minister Asad Umar has been appointed as the party’s secretary-general.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Zaidi for Sindh, Qasim Suri for Balochistan, Shafqat Mehmood for Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiar has been appointed for South Punjab president while Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as additional secretary-general of the party, said Chaudhry.

On Friday, Chaudhry while announcing the dissolution of previous organisational structure said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to dissolve all the sub-organisations of the PTI and its parliamentary boards, after dissatisfaction over their performance in the recently held first phase of local bodies elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“All the members have been removed from their posts including the chief organisers,” said Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said a new organisational structure would be formed. A 21-member constitutional committee has been formed in which all the national leadership would be included, he said.

Talking about the LB polls, he said in different areas, tickets were given to relatives rather than on merit. Local leadership will no longer decide about giving a ticket to anybody, he said.

He said if Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s culture was adopted by the PTI then there would be left no difference between them.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is a political party of interior Sindh only, while PML-N has become a party of Punjab,” he said adding that the PTI has representation in all the provinces.