New Year 2022: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year Night
Karachi’s roads will be closed on New Year’s Eve to prevent unfortunate incidents, although citizens will be permitted to visit for celebrations.
All shops in Clifton, Khadda Market, and Boat Basin except medical store would be closed from 8 p.m. onwards, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh.
All citizens would be allowed to visit the Seaview, according to SSP Nazeer, who also stated that authorities will not block roads with containers.
He further stated that individuals who drive automobiles or motorcycles without silencers will face consequences, while residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) will be allowed to drive after showing their ID cards.
Read More
Money laundering, Hawala Hundi business: FIA arrests 37 accused, recovers Rs50m in December
PESHAWAR: Corporate Circle of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar has arrested as...
Govt tables mini-finance, SBP bills in NA amid opposition's protest
ISLAMABAD: Amid strong protest by the opposition, the government on Thursday tabled...
Over 500 missing persons released in 2021: report
LAHORE: Over 500 missing persons have been released in 2021 but more...
FO condemns Indian killing spree in IIOJK
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of six Kashmiri...
Special Security Unit in 2021
KARACHI: The Special Security Unit (SSU) under the Security and Emergency Services...