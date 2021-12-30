New Year 2022: Seaview beach to remain open on New Year Night

Web Desk BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 09:48 pm
New Year 2022

New Year 2022 :Seaview beach to remain open on New Year Night

Karachi’s roads will be closed on New Year’s Eve to prevent unfortunate incidents, although citizens will be permitted to visit for celebrations.

All shops in Clifton, Khadda Market, and Boat Basin except medical store would be closed from 8 p.m. onwards, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh.

All citizens would be allowed to visit the Seaview, according to SSP Nazeer, who also stated that authorities will not block roads with containers.

He further stated that individuals who drive automobiles or motorcycles without silencers will face consequences, while residents of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) will be allowed to drive after showing their ID cards.

 

