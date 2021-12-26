Nobody doubts both Zardari, Sharif families are corrupt: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that even if people differ from the governance and politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), they have no doubt that both the Sharif and Zardari families are corrupt.

While speaking to media in Karachi on Sunday, he said, “People can differ from our governance and politics but nobody doubts that both Sharif and Zardari families are corrupt.”

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif only maligned the institutions, fabricated illness, and fled to London.

“Nawaz Sharif did nothing in London apart from flaying judiciary, army and creating fake documents,” he said and added, “Three of your family members are here and you should return too. Imran Khan is not going anywhere.”

The PML-N chief would be issued Pakistani visa within 24 hours once he applies for it, he said.

The interior minister said Shehbaz Sharif should be ashamed of saying ‘grab government’s collars’ as there are big evidence of corruption against him. “These flour and sugar thieves cannot grab our collars,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid said he will visit different parts of Sindh for a week to resolve the issues related to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to get rid of public problems and complaints.

Commenting on the defeat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he said that it is democracy’s beauty that one party wins and other loses.

Sheikh Rashid said the PTI-led government did a lot of work in Punjab but it could not propagate it properly. “Two dams, ration, and health cards are not common things,” he added.

While answering a question, he said that the government has communicated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) only indirectly, not directly.

He said the government wants to help Afghan Taliban in the current situation, adding that the Taliban leadership has assured that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against Pakistan.