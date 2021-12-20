OIC appoints special envoy for Afghanistan to coordinate with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on Monday said Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet had been appointed as special envoy for Afghanistan who would coordinate with stakeholders to provide assistance to the interim Afghan government viewing humanitarian crises.

Talking to media at Islamabad International Airport before his departure, Hissein Brahim Taha said the newly appointed envoy for Afghanistan had made his first contact with the Afghan delegation a day ago.

He expressed hope that the whole world would play a role in providing funds for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of #humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg — OIC (@OIC_OCI) December 19, 2021

The OIC secretary-general termed the 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC a great success in resolving looming humanitarian crises in Afghanistan. He expressed gratitude to people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Pakistan would open a new chapter of engagement with Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that decisions made in the meeting would be implemented. He thanked all the delegations for attending the meeting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan was also present on the occasion.